NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on more than a dozen counts of various charges in connection with incidents dating back a year ago was taken into custody on Thursday.

Christopher Jolly, 34, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of vandalism $1,000 or less, and failure to appear, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He was featured on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in late February before his arrest on Thursday, May 11.

However, the crimes of which he is accused happened almost exactly a year ago. The assault charges relate to a May 10, 2022, incident in which Jolly reportedly fired shots into the air.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

That day, officers received a call for service at a home on Carroll Street, where witnesses told them Jolly had started an argument with an ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit. During the argument, Jolly reportedly pulled his ex off the bed and threw her into a TV.

After being asked to leave, witnesses said Jolly became angry and began throwing and breaking objects, including a TV stand and small table. Police said Jolly also hit a young girl in the eye while breaking things around the home.

He then pulled out a gun in front of several people, including children, and threatened to “pop them,” authorities reported. One of the people told Jolly she was calling police and he allegedly fired several shots into the air before running off.

When officers arrived, they saw visible damage to multiple items in the home, including the TV into which Jolly had reportedly thrown his ex-girlfriend.

Police were seeking warrants when, about two weeks later, Jolly was accused of breaking a back window on his ex-girlfriend’s house during another argument.

Jolly was booked into jail on Thursday, officials said. As of Friday, May 12, he is still behind bars with a $83,000 bond.

He is among at least 39 fugitives who have been arrested since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the “Most Wanted” list in mid-October. Police said the public exposure from the list has aided in many arrests.