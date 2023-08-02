NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls was taken into custody just three weeks after being featured on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Kenneth Harris was wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of sexual battery and domestic assault, according to police. He first appeared on the police department’s “Most Wanted” list on July 19, although the charges against him date back as far as Dec. 2022.

The list is made up of suspects who are considered the “most wanted” and often “most violent” from each police precinct. The two alleged assaults are believed to have happened within less than two months of each other, according to arrest affidavits.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police began investigating on April 30, 2023, after a 16-year-old girl said Harris grabbed her inappropriately and told her he wanted to perform sexual acts. Afterward, authorities said Harris was confronted by multiple adults and admitted to grabbing the girl.

Then, on June 7, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported that Harris had also grabbed her inappropriately, exposed himself and rubbed against her. One of the teen’s friends told investigators she was in the same room and witnessed the alleged assault.

According to court records, Harris has a lengthy criminal history mainly involving drug charges. However, he was also wanted on a charge of domestic assault after he reportedly assaulted a woman during an argument on Dec. 8, 2022.

Harris was taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 1. He is among at least 67 suspects who have been arrested since the police department began publishing the “Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19, 2022. According to police, nearly 90% of tips regarding those suspects have led to an arrest.