NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with seven outstanding warrants was arrested a day after appearing on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list thanks to a community member who notified police.

Joel Ybarvo, 36, was wanted on seven outstanding warrants involving child sexual abuse, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was listed as the department’s No. 1 “Most Wanted” fugitive on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

Joel Ybarvo (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The charges against Ybarvo include aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to police, a grand jury has indicted Ybarvo on those seven charges, which stem back to 2019. No further information regarding the charges was immediately available.

Officers went to search for Ybarvo after his landlord saw media coverage and notified the La Vergne Police Department. They were unable to find him at his rental home. However, he turned himself in to the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Ybarvo was being held on a $100,000 bond as of Friday, Dec. 30. He is among at least 10 people who have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October.