NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives who has a lengthy history of thefts and narcotic offenses was arrested Thursday after being traced to an alleged porch pirate incident.

Tabetha Pruett, 34, was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary and eight counts of failure to appear, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. She appeared on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list just a day before her arrest.

The list is made up of suspects who are considered the “most wanted” and often “most violent” from each police precinct. According to court documents, Pruett has a history of theft and narcotic charges dating back as far as 2008.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

However, the current charges against her stem from a more recent incident, according to an arrest affidavit. On May 15, police were called to a home on Premier Drive, where a woman told them she had been the victim of a porch pirate incident that escalated into a burglary.

The woman said she had an Amazon package delivered to the front door around 1 p.m. that day, but when she returned home at 4:30 p.m., she noticed the Amazon package was at the back of the house near an open window and the garage door was reportedly open.

The package had been opened and rummaged through, the affidavit said. The woman and her two roommates also reported several items missing from the home. Police said the missing items were worth around $9,185 altogether.

Investigators lifted latent prints from the product inside the Amazon package, and the police department’s crime lab was reportedly able to match the prints to Pruett. Authorities said neither the woman nor her roommates had any connection to Pruett.

Pruett was booked into jail on Thursday, July 13 and was still behind bars on Friday with a $45,000 bond. She is among at least 62 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19 last year.

According to police, the Criminal Warrants Division has received more than 50 tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects since then, with nearly 90% of tips leading to an arrest. To view this week’s list of “Most Wanted” fugitives, click here.