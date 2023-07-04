NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly a dozen teens have gone missing from Nashville within just the past seven months, leaving their families without answers for weeks on end.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), there are 16 children from Nashville who still have not returned home as of July. Those missing may be in a variety of circumstances such as parental abductions or other conditions that have put them at risk.

In other cases, the children have left home on their own. No matter the reason for their disappearance, the TBI said publicity may prove helpful in finding them. Of the 16 children still missing from Nashville, 10 have vanished this year.

The other six cases have gone unsolved for much longer. The most recent disappearance was that of 13-year-old Eskarleth Rios, who was last seen in Nashville on Saturday, July 1. While 16-year-old Caterina Alicia has been missing since Jan. 22.

Two other missing children’s cases hit a year mark in May. Kimberly Espana, 15, and Masadelema Alonzo, 17, both of Nashville, have been missing for over a year. By the end of July, it also will have been a year since 15-year-old Anna Ramirez was reported missing out of Nashville.

According to the TBI, an average of 500 to 600 kids under the age of 18 go missing each month throughout the state. Tips from the public play a vital role in helping find Tennessee’s missing children.

Below is a full list of the children who have been reported missing out of Nashville:

Anyone who recognizes any of them is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.