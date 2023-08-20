NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The largest playground in Davidson County opened to the public this week.

Mill Ridge Park is a 600 acre property in southeast Davidson County near Cane Ridge High School off Old Hickory Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Metro Parks and Recreation)

(Courtesy: Metro Parks and Recreation)

(Courtesy: Metro Parks and Recreation)

(Courtesy: Metro Parks and Recreation)

(Courtesy: Metro Parks and Recreation)

The playground features a five-story climbing tower and slide.

In addition to the massive playground, the park offers large event lawn for community performances and festivals, fitness equipment, paved and primitive trails, sports courts, picnic shelters, grassland meadows, and 300 new trees.

Metro Parks Director Monique Odom told News 2 the trees are important considering the lack of green space in southeast Davidson County and she hopes the park is part of the solution.

“The vision of landowners here in southeast Davidson, who acknowledged like we did at Metro Parks, there was a greenspace deficit here, they have, for lack of a better term, I’ll use this phrase

they wanted to put real skin in the game both with land resources and financial resources

The park also features a permanent, interactive public art installation titled Whistle, Two, Ready! It’s a way for vistors to take a musical short-cut through the park.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The piece is a series of five bollards positioned within a linear pathway marked with inset linework. Using the measurements of a marching band, lines on the ground show people where to step. One of the creative features for the music is the incorporation of student recordings from the Cane Ridge High School Band, the Rhythmic Ravens.

The park was officially opened Wednesday after a bell-ringing and Mayor Cooper was on hand for the event.

Metro Parks manages nearly 16,000 acres of open space, including 178 parks and 100 miles of greenway.