NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cold upper level low will be moving into our area to round out the work week, bringing our first chance for snow this season. The main impact day will be Friday.

It looks to start as snow showers early Friday, but as temperatures warm during the day we could see it change to a mix or even rain. Then, as temperatures drop Friday night, we could see it turn back to just snow.

The ground will be warm ahead of this system, so accumulation does not look that likely. We could see a coating on grassy surfaces, but the higher elevations could see up to 1 inch of snow, which could lead to some travel issues. However, these totals could change depending on the exact track of the low so stay tuned.

We do warm up over the weekend, so any snow we do see won’t stick around. If you are headed to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, the weather should be great!

Also, New Year’s Eve, aka Sunday, is looking not too cold and dry for the Music City Note Drop.