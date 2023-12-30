NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If there’s one animal at the Nashville Zoo that loves the cold weather, it’s the Red Pandas. They’re from the foothills of the Himalayas in southwestern China, which is a pretty cold climate.

“Come to the zoo in the winter, and I can guarantee that if you ask me where the Red Pandas are, they’re going to be on exhibit,” exclaimed M.J. Fehlhaber, the Nashville Zoo carnivore keeper.

“They’re going to be having the time of their lives. When it is 75 degrees and lower, they’re locked on exhibit. I have to go to work, they have to go to work, too,” Fehlhaber added. “So, they go out and they put all their cuteness on display for everyone. One Red Panda is pretty cute, but when two of them are side by side, hah, too much! Too, too cute!”

To help them deal with the cold, Red Pandas have a double coat of fur, much like a husky, and the fur is very coarse, which helps to hold in their body heat. Therefore, the cold feels good to them.

“This is going to be their frisky time of the year,” Fehlhaber explained. “So, they’re going to be much more active. They’re going to be running around.”

They are especially fan favorites with the kids. You can see how they flock to them at the Red Panda exhibit.

“When you come to the zoo you want to see our animals and you kind of want to make that connection with them,” Fehlhaber said. “And you get to do that in the wintertime with our Red Pandas because they are active. They will capture your heart within two seconds, if not less. And so, they’re going to be very, very fun in the wintertime.”

So put on the winter coat and head to the Nashville Zoo. The Red Pandas will be waiting there for you.