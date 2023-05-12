NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five years ago this month, a Nashville woman was with family in Chicago when she was viciously attacked by two stray dogs.

What began as a normal walk around a Chicago neighborhood quickly turned to a nightmare. Nashville native, Marion Fowler, said two stray dogs tried to leave her for dead.

“But the white dog jumped and grabbed my hood and brought me back down to the ground and after that, I was never able to get back up again,” recalled Fowler.

Fowler was in town tending to a sick family member, but little did she know she’d be the next one in the hospital.

“I lost six pints of blood and I think we only have eight,” Fowler said.

What’s remarkable is the fact that she’s still alive, and that’s in large part due to the kindness of a stranger who happened to be in the right place at the right time, Greg Mallette.

“I loaded up a couple of bricks, then I went back around to where they were and I was throwing bricks at them, and they were eating on Marion like she was being served up on a platter,” said Mallette.

Mallette happened to be right around the corner from where Fowler was being attacked. She says the timing was divine.

“First and foremost I have to thank God who placed him there to be there, at the right place at the right time,” Fowler said. “There are no words of gratitude strong enough.”

Mallette says his action weren’t heroic, just humane.

“Like I said, I didn’t think she survived in the first place. But she definitely wouldn’t have if no one had been there,” Mallette said.

But Fowler would say he’s her guardian angel.

“My living is due to his giving and so I’m grateful,” Fowler said.

Now, five years later, a beautiful friendship has been found.

“Having you as my good Samaritan friend has been phenomenal and I thank you, I thank you, I thank you.”

After five surgeries and weeks in the hospital, Fowler has made a full recovery and credits that to the one she serves above.