NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman feared the worst for her 86-year-old father after Hurricane Ian ripped through his Fort Myers neighborhood.

To say it was a long 24 hours is an understatement for Jennifer DeVault. Her father Gordon Meyer and his wife rode out the storm in their Fort Myers area home.

“One of the things that I heard was that it was devastating to watch the shingles fly off the roof,” DeVault said. “They were still in their house while that was happening.”

While much of the damage in and around Fort Myers is incomprehensible, Jennifer’s dad may have gotten a break and his home can be saved.

However, many around him are not as fortunate.

“I [told my father], ‘You don’t know what I’ve been seeing because you don’t have any power.’ And it was terrifying, terrifying to watch that and know that they were in the middle of it.”

Ultimately, DeVault is thankful her father is okay.

“I mean, I’m so relieved. I’m so relieved that this didn’t go as nearly as badly as it could have,” she said.