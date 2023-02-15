NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Inside a small building off Jefferson Street is a woman with a whole lot of personality.

On Wednesday, Cintoria Franklin opened her brand new café, but before she could get to this moment, she had to overcome some struggles.

“I felt like I was nothing,” she said. “I felt empty.”

Years ago, she finally escaped a domestic violence situation.

“I just knew I wanted a way out and I wanted to heal,” said Franklin.

Eventually she launched her own non-profit to help other survivors called Pass the Beauty, but decided she couldn’t stop there.

“I wanted to help people struggling with homelessness in general, and also I wanted to be an inspiration for families or individuals that was impacted by violence,” said Franklin.

So after months of planning, Franklin finally opened the doors to Pass the Beauty Café.

The café will not only provide healthy food options, but help employ domestic violence survivors, and provide free meals to the homeless.

“I just want the people to know this is a place you can call your second home,” said Franklin.

It’s something customer Monique Wells knew she had to come out to support.

“Sometimes they just need to know that somebody’s there that cares,” she said. “They just need to know that they have support or they need to see somebody that’s doing positive to know that (positivity) is available, and so it’s definitely needed.”

Franklin was not only intentional about the work of her café, but where it would be located.

“Historic Jefferson, the black wall street,” she said. “Look at it like it’s innovative, its building, it’s history here, it’s black culture here. I want to be a part of that.”

While it’s only the beginning, Franklin is excited about what all her café will do for those here in this community.

“I’m not okay with quitting,” she said. “So regardless of what it looks like, I’m going to succeed. I’m going to succeed.”

Franklin said she’s excited to work with other businesses and really embed herself in the Jefferson Street community.

Pass the Beauty Café is located at 1400 Jefferson Street in Nashville.

The cafe’s hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.