NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A Nashville woman is taking matters into her own hands after her home was broken into earlier this month. Rania Michael is offering a $1,500 reward for the return of her stolen items.

“He opened the first, the entrance door, he saw the alarm on the floor, and the alarm didn’t make a sound like it usually does, so he went by the back door and saw the door open,” remembered Michael. She described to News 2 how her family left their Nashville home to go get something to eat, and when they returned her husband was the first to notice something was wrong.

The crime happened at the beginning of January, but weeks later, Michael still has no idea who would have stolen their valuables.

The thief was able to get into the home through the backdoor, breaking the hinge and lock, in order to get in.

“I have been here 16 years, we’ve never heard of anything being broken into in this subdivision. We are completely safe here. That for us was a big shock,” said Michael.

Michael told News 2, she believed her family was targeted. The thief was able to get away with several laptops, money, sentimental items and valuable jewelry.

“Someone knew I wasn’t here at the house. We had two cars parking in the driveway,” said Michael. “My neighbor wasn’t here as well, so why did he come to me? Someone knew we weren’t here, someone knew we were celebrating Christmas as this time, and they came to us.”

Michael assumed the person had to be tall because the alarm that was initially ripped out of the wall, was attached high against the entrance of the home. After the break-in, she spoke with neighbors, one of which told her surveillance cameras saw one person waiting in a car, and another running from the home. Now, Michael is hopeful someone will come forward with her belongings.

“Any way you can. If you want to leave it on my mailbox, if you want to drop it off and leave, promise I’m going to reward you,” said Michael.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department. If you want to be eligible for the cash reward, Michael is asking you to contact her through Facebook.