NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old woman was killed as a result of a two-vehicle collision Friday morning, Jan. 12.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Hennessy Espana died from injuries she sustained when the car she was riding in, and Audi sedan, collided with another vehicle on Old Hickory Boulevard during a heavy downpour Friday morning.

The preliminary investigation shows the Audi driver lost control in the rain and traveled into oncoming lanes of traffic. The Audi was struck on the passenger side by a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Espana, who was in the front passenger seat of the Audi, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

The driver of the Audi, a Nashville man, was also taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries and was not transported, according to a release from police.

Authorities added the preliminary contributing factor of the crash appears to be the Audi’s failure to maintain the lane.

No further information was released.