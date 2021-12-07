NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for the drivers involved in deadly hit-and-runs Monday night.

The incidents happened on Trinity Lane, near Hampton Street, just before 8 p.m.

Police say a 29-year-old Nashville woman was walking in the eastbound lanes of Trinity Lane outside of a crosswalk when a car hit her. She was then hit by another vehicle.

Neither driver stopped at the scene.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died. She has been identified, but police are in the process of notifying her next of kin.

After the preliminary investigation, police say the first vehicle that hit the woman was a dark-colored 1999-2004 Ford Mustang. The second vehicle is still unknown.

Both vehicles fled toward Dickerson Pike on W. Trinity Lane.

Anyone with information about the involved vehicles is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.