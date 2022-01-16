NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is on the run after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night in Nashville.

It happened on Dickerson Pike.

Following the preliminary investigation, police say an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound when the female pedestrian was hit. It is not clear if she was walking on the side of the road or attempting to cross the street.

No signs of impairment were found at the scene.

Police are now working to collect security video from businesses near the scene to identify the suspect and vehicle involved.

Police are also waiting to release the identity of the victim — a 34-year-old Nashville woman — until family members are notified.

Anyone with information on the involved vehicle is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.