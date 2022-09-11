NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead in a burning vehicle under an I-24 overpass.

Ethel Geraldine Kennedy, 60, of Nashville, was found in the vehicle early Friday morning on Old Glenrose Avenue.

Around 5 a.m., authorities say a passing driver saw the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and called 911. The Nashville Fire Department responded and found a body in the backseat as they put out the fire.

Kennedy’s body was reportedly burned beyond recognition.

Evidence at the scene suggests the cause of the fire was suspicious.

The medical examiner is working to determine Kennedy’s cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.