NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-year-old woman was taken into custody on Sunday for aggravated assault charges after shots were fired at her daughter’s boyfriend.

According to a warrant, police responded to a shots fired call on Sennadale Lane Sunday afternoon and reportedly found a gun sitting on the trunk of Bonita Swafford’s car, as well as shell casings in the driveway.

Officials said Swafford told them she and the victim, her daughter’s boyfriend, were arguing when he headbutted her on the front porch. She then grabbed her gun, and police said she admitted to firing five shots into the back of her daughter’s car that the victim took off in.

Swafford’s daughter reportedly stated that she wanted to prosecute for vandalism to her vehicle.

Swafford is now faced with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism charges.