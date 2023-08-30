NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman is working to help those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui. On Aug. 8, the wildfires began on the island, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in state history.

To help with recovery efforts, Heather Romero created a GoFundMe called Nashville Aloha for Maui (Wildfire Relief). The money raised will all go to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Romero moved to Nashville 10 years ago and considers Southern Hospitality similar to “Aloha Spirit,” part of Hawaiian culture that is meant to “malama” (nurture) one another.

As of this article, the fundraiser has raised $6,810 of the $75,000 goal.