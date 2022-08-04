NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old woman was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act after advertisements were posted of two juveniles, according to a Metro police affidavit.

Police said the suspect, Monasana Ash, rented two motel rooms, but the document did not disclose where the room was rented in which part of Davidson County.

Metro police reported a juvenile was in one room along with another adult. Another juvenile and adult were in another room, according to police.

Police said Ash stated she rented the room and the receipt showed she paid cash.

Investigators believe Ash had posted an ad with a 17-year-old. A 16-year-old who was located in her room also had ads on the internet for trafficking, according to police. ‘

Metro police reportedly “secured” the underage victims and took Ash to jail.

Ash was booked into the Metro jail on July 22 and charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act, promoting prostitution and money laundering. Her total bond was set at $82,000.

No additional information was immediately released.