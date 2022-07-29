NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 51-year-old woman was charged with throwing boiling water on a man after yelling at him.

Officers were called to an apartment on Brick Church Pike Thursday.

Metro police reported the 75-year-old victim told officers the woman came outside and began yelling at him about being a “junkie.” She then went into her apartment and emerged with hot water, which she threw on him, according to Metro police.

The victim told police the water was so hot it caused him “tremendous pain.” A witness told officers he saw the woman throw the water and heard the victm cry out in pain.

Metro police reported officers have been called to the same address 20 times in the last month, with many of the incidents involving the woman throwing boiling water on other people in the complex.

The suspect denied ever leaving her apartment Thursday. She was charged with assault.