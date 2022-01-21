NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night after an assault involving a hair dryer.

Officials from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the assault happened on Oct. 28, at an apartment in a Trevecca Towers building, located on Lester Avenue. A warrant said three people were sitting in the unit when Martez Horton walked into the room to have dinner.

Responding officers said he and the victim then got into a verbal argument about “why is he always hanging around older females.” The argument then escalated. At one point, officials said Martez grabbed a hair dryer, started swinging it and hit the victim on the side of the head.

MNPD said the victim did not have visible signs of injury but was taken to the hospital.

Witness information and a photo lineup led to Horton’s arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault.