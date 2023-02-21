NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was arrested Monday after police said she tried to stab her roommate to death over an argument about her going into her room.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the home on T.S. Jackson Avenue at about 5:16 p.m., according to an affidavit. When they arrived, they found a woman with stab wounds to her back and collarbone.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. According to the affidavit, doctors said her injuries were “life threatening,” but that she was in stable condition.

The woman told police she was leaving for work when 35-year-old Annette Pace started an argument with her “about going into her room.” Another roommate heard them arguing and went to see what was happening.

Annette Pace (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

As the victim was walking out the back door, her roommate saw Pace come “out after her with a dagger” and stab her in the back, the affidavit said. Pace then stabbed her again in the lower neck area, according to police.

“It looked like she was going to keep stabbing her when (her roommate) intervened and started screaming at (Pace) to get out,” the affidavit said.

A fourth roommate called 911 shortly after the fight was broken up.

Authorities said the victim held up her hands to describe the length of the knife, which was estimated to be about 7 inches long. One of her roommates described the knife as a long dagger with black duct tape around the handle.

Pace had already left the home by the time police arrived. Officers called her and she told them where she was. When asked about what happened, Pace reportedly told police they had gotten into an argument, but that she had left to take a walk and calm down.

According to the affidavit, Pace said there were no weapons used and that she “did not know how the victim sustained stab wounds.”

After Pace granted detectives consent to search her room, authorities said they found a “long dagger” next to her bed in a small black backpack. The weapon had duct tape wrapped around the handle and “red residue” on the handle and base of the blade, according to the affidavit.

Pace was taken into custody and charged with attempted homicide. As of Tuesday, she remained in jail on a $150,000 bond.