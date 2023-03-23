NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Water is the foundation of life, but it can also be a source of frustration when its price goes up.

Metro Water Services (MWS) in Nashville raised both commercial and residential water rates by 3% this year.

News 2 turned to city leaders to find out how that money is being used.

“Water infrastructure itself is an ongoing challenge,” said Russ Pulley, the chair of Nashville’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

According to Pulley, the three water main breaks that forced several downtown roads, as well as a courthouse and a sidewalk near the State Capitol, to close last week are an example of Nashville’s aging infrastructure and the need to pay for upgrades.

“I care very much about fiscal responsibility and how we take care of the taxpayers’ money,” said Pulley. “Three percent to some doesn’t seem like much. Three percent to others seems like a lot. It really doesn’t hit me as a significant increase when you consider how inflation’s going up, and the percentage that is hitting everything else.”

According to MWS, this is not the last rate hike either. A plan approved last decade put in place a series of automatic rate hikes once a year between 2019 and 2025 based on how much water you use.

“Now with more stability in our funding process, I have at least seen activity in my district that makes me happy we are making progress toward those much needed infrastructure improvements,” Pulley said.