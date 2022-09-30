NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The road to recovery is going to be a long one for Floridians after Hurricane Ian’s destruction. A group of Nashville volunteers, who are no strangers to disasters, are already on the ground helping.

Aerial Recovery Group is based in Nashville, but the organization’s reach goes far beyond the Music City.

Whether that means recovery missions in Pakistan, Haiti, or Ukraine, Aerial Recovery Group goes where it’s needed. This week, that need is in Florida.

“These people need our help, and that’s what we’re here to do, so we’re here,” said Phil Calcese, the director of international operations for Aerial Recovery Group. “Good attitude and providing aid.”

The team, consisting of veterans from special forces and elite military members, drove through the night to get to the Fort Myers area. Their first plan was to pick up pallets of food and water to deliver to people in need, but their plans quickly shifted.

“All of a sudden, people just came out of the woodwork. It was pretty amazing,” Calcese recalled. “We got there and there was a guy standing in the parking lot. He just said, ‘I need help,’ and we just immediately went into to set up our little mobile tarp and started saving people as needed.”

The team jumped into action, saving an elderly couple trapped in their home, as well as people stuck in a mobile home park.

“Initially, the park had about 30 individuals, as far as we could tell. That was just an estimate,” a volunteer said. “Heavily flooded, lots of damage, a significant amount of debris. These individuals were not able to move, pretty bad conditions, some of them were injured. The individual that we [evacuated] to the hospital, she was actively in kidney failure and just was unable to move, so we were able to get to her.”

Calcese, an Army veteran, said the group will also be doing welfare checks on an as needed basis, along with offering on-the-spot medical care.

“We’re just kind of like a Swiss Army knife down here, just being able to do search and rescue, provide aid,” he explained. “We can patch roofs, we can kind of do it all.”

Along with the Global Empowerment Movement and the Cajun Navy, Aerial Recovery is reportedly there for the long haul.

“Until complete, ma’am,” Calcese told News 2. “Until we’re not needed anymore, we’ll be here to help.”

The organization also has a group en route to Cuba to help Hurricane Ian victims down there. If you would like to provide assistance, the best way to do that is by visiting Aerial Recovery Group’s website.