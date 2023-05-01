NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A transit plan to change multimodal infrastructure in Nashville is feeling a new push, five years after voters turned it down at the polls.

On Monday morning, May 1, community leaders and at least ten organizations will gather at the Metro Courthouse in Public Square Park to discuss why investing in transit and multimodal infrastructure is needed throughout Middle Tennessee and the impact it will make on all community members.

Jessica Dauphin, president of the Middle Tennessee Transit Alliance, said there’s a renewed effort to address transportation as Nashville experiences major growth.

“That growth will continue,” said Dauphin. “‘Ain’t no stopping us now’, kind of thing. The only thing that we can do is to help manage that growth through infrastructure.”

Dauphin said she believes voters’ attitudes toward transportation and infrastructure have changed over the past five years because of the development in Middle Tennessee and the future residents are on track to see.

“It’s increasingly become a hot topic issue,” said Dauphin. “This is something that Nashville has to get right.”

Back in 2018, the “Lets Move Nashville” plan included building an underground tunnel downtown, a 26-mile light rail system and more rapid buses. It was proposed to be paid for through a half-cent sales tax hike and surcharge on the business, hotel and rental tax.

The renewed effort is significant as Nashville approaches a mayoral election. Dauphin said whoever is elected could propose a number of ways to fund transit based on what the community wants to see.

“It behooves us to continue talking about it and push those in leadership positions to really consider the next step for Nashville,” said Dauphin.

Dauphin said she believes the funding plan should be similar to Nashville’s sister cities or cities that Nashville aspires to be like, so that residents have a better quality of life.

Monday morning’s event will include representatives from Walk Bike Nashville, TN Disability Coalition, Nashville Health, Urban League of Middle Tennessee, Greater Nashville Realtors Association, Civic Design Center, Urban Housing Solutions, Greater Nashville Regional Council, Moving Forward, Cumberland Region Tomorrow and Young Professionals in Transportation.