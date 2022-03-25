NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of burglarizing Top Golf in Nashville early Friday morning was taken into custody and charged.

Police said they responded to the theft call at 12:25 a.m. at Top Golf located at 500 Cowan Street. The manager reportedly told police Jacky Andrews, 63, walked into the building earlier in the night, took a Top Golf hat and jacket, then proceeded to go into a locker and took another customer’s backpack.

Jacky Andrews (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant stated Andrews was then seen entering Top Golf after it closed, wearing the Top Golf hat and jacket. Police said he was seen on surveillance footage opening lockers, and security then detained him.

When officers arrived, they said Andrews admitted to taking the hat, jacket, and backpack. Andrews also reportedly admitted to wearing the Top Golf merchandise in an attempt to “not look suspicious,” then went through lockers “to take shoes.”

Andrews is faced with three charges including felony burglary.