NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Young professionals looking to launch their careers in a new city might consider setting their sights on the Nashville metro area, according to a recent study looking at rent prices and employment opportunities.

Research conducted by Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, found traditional popular postgraduate destinations like New York City, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles are not the most affordable or livable options for new graduates.

Instead, cities like Austin, Texas and Nashville have become more cost-effective options, with Bankrate ranking the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin area as the fifth-best place in the United States to start a career in 2023.

Researchers looked at a number of factors to rank the top 50 metro areas, including GDP per capita, year-over-year job growth, cost of living, entertainment options per capita, percentage of remote workers and more.

The rankings were then broken down into three separate categories: affordability, employment opportunity and quality of life. The Nashville metro area ranked 17th for affordability, eighth for employment opportunity and sixth for quality of life.

Ranking above Nashville was the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area of Texas, which came in as the No. 1 best place to start a career, followed by Seattle, Washington, Salt Lake City, Utah and Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to the study, five of the 10 best cities to start a job are in the South, including Austin, Raleigh, Nashville, Dallas and Atlanta. However, other parts of Tennessee ranked much lower. The Memphis area was ranked among the five worst metros to start a career at No. 47.

The study also found that more young professionals are willing to relocate to achieve a better work-life balance. It’s a trend that researchers have associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which they think caused people to reevaluate what’s important to them.

According to Bankrate researchers, 37% of Gen Z (ages 18 to 26) and 34% of millennials (ages 27 to 42) who are employed or looking for work are willing to relocate for their careers in the next year, while only 17% of Gen X (ages 43 to 58) said they would move for their jobs.

“The coronavirus pandemic pushed flexible work to no longer be a transient response but an enduring feature of the working world,” according to Alex Gailey, Bankrate analyst. “More than ever, young workers crave work-life balance, the flexibility to work remotely and higher pay – and these cities offer what young professionals are looking for.”

To see where all 50 metros in the United States ranked, click here.