NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three murder suspects and a man accused of attacking two women in Nashville are among the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives this week.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. The suspects on the list are the “most wanted” and “most violent” offenders from each police precinct.

They are often charged with violent offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robberies, burglaries, sex crimes and crimes against children. Of the suspects on this week’s list, more than half are wanted on either murder or homicide charges.

Three of the new additions this week have two things in common: the same last names and charges, which includes two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of premeditated murder.

A fourth man added to the list this week is wanted on aggravated assault and sexual battery charges. However, the publicity from the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list has aided police in ending several manhunts.

Since launching the “Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19 last year, the police department has received more than 50 tips regarding suspects. In a June 29 interview, MNPD Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, said at least 90% of those tips have led to an arrest.

More than 80 wanted fugitives have been featured on the list since mid-October last year, and as of July 3, at least 58 have been taken into custody. Below is a list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of July 5.

1. Chadwick Wells

Chadwick Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Chadwick Wells, 24, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. This is the first time Wells has appeared on the list.

Police said Wells has been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder, as well as two additional counts of first-degree murder.

He was last seen in North Nashville. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Deshawn Wells

Deshawn Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Deshawn Wells, 20, is another new addition to the list this week. Police said he has also been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder, as well as two additional counts of first-degree murder.

Just two years ago, Wells was charged with attempted homicide in a separate incident out of Murfreesboro in which a 15-year-old was reportedly shot and injured. Police said Wells was last seen in North Nashville.

3. Keondre Wells

Keondre Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keondre Wells, 21, was also newly added to the list this week. Authorities said Wells has been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder, as well as two additional counts of first-degree murder. He was also last seen in North Nashville.

4. Perry D. Reed

Perry D. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Perry Reed, 23, is wanted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities. The charge stems from April 16, when police said Reed stopped by an apartment on Callywood Court and shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Authorities said the two men were having a casual conversation before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol. Reed had reportedly lived at the apartment until a few months before the incident. The leaseholder had been letting Powers temporarily stay there in the meantime, police reported.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been in the alleged murder. Afterward, police said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around some construction barrels and ran off the road.

He then walked to the Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and would not answer questions. An ambulance was called and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder investigation. He was later taken to police headquarters, but reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Now, police are searching for his whereabouts again after Reed was indicted by a grand jury. His last location is unknown.

5. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Smith, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

6. Glenwan L. Hobson Jr.

Glenwan L. Hobson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 25, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation.

Hobson has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year. He was last seen in North Nashville.

7. Ronald L. McKnight

Ronald McKnight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ronald McKnight, 42, is wanted on 32 outstanding warrants — 16 of which are for aggravated burglary, according to the MNPD.

The other charges against McKnight include aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, parole violation, theft of a firearm, six counts of theft of property, four counts of vandalism, felon in possession of a weapon, and a felony weapons charge.

According to authorities, the charges are related to several home break-ins dating back to September 2022. Despite following up on tips from the community, police said efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

His last location is unknown.

8. Briona D. Claybrooks

Briona D. Claybrooks (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Briona Claybrooks, 20, is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to an alleged kidnapping, assault and theft, according to police.

The charges against her include aggravated kidnapping with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, domestic assault, vandalism and theft of property.

Authorities said her last location is unknown.

9. Amare M. Ramey

Amare M. Ramey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amare Ramey, 18, is one of the youngest suspects to ever appear on the “Most Wanted” list.

Police said Ramey is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was last seen in North Nashville.

10. Koreen Bush

Koreen Bush (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Koreen Bush, 34, is the fourth new addition to the list this week. He is believed to have been involved in two attacks against women in Nashville, according to police. Authorities said both of the alleged assaults happened on June 24.

The first attack was reported at about 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South, where a woman said she was tackled and taken to the ground. The woman fought back as the suspect reportedly strangled her, and he eventually ran away, according to Metro police.

The second assault reportedly happened about 30 minutes later on Demonbreun Street — less than two miles away from the first incident. Police said a woman reported being groped while waiting to enter a bar. Other women said the same man tried to grab them as well.

Bush is wanted on aggravated assault and sexual battery charges in connection with the alleged attacks. Investigators believe Bush may be staying in a homeless encampment. He was last seen in Central Nashville.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.