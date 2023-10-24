NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for something to do to kick off the holiday season? Nashville has plenty of options for those looking for entertainment and holiday fun in November.

What happens when the lights go dim on the stage of the Mother Church of Country Music? Some say the halls and alleys around Ryman Auditorium. Experience a rare chance to not only walk on one of Nashville’s favorite stages but go under it as well. Hear the truth behind the Ryman’s most infamous stories straight from its expert historians. Tickets for the final night of haunted history tours Nov. 3 are available online through the Ryman’s website.

After a three-year hiatus, Nathaniel Rateliff is relaunching his “And It’s Still Alright” solo tour. The acoustic and intimate evening will feature an opening set from Kevin Morby. Tickets are available online here.

Country music’s biggest night will take place at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 8. Fans can purchase tickets to see one-of-a-kind live performances and cheer on their favorite artists as they take home coveted awards from the County Music Association.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is bringing her highly-lauded “Have It All” Tour to Ryman Auditorium, making her return to Music City for two nights, Nov. 9 and 10. Tickets are sold out for Thursday, but Friday’s show still has limited tickets available here.

All aboard the Polar Express! Take a step into the magical world of the special train to the North Pole with ICE! Featuring the Polar Express at the Opryland Hotel through elaborate ice sculptures, frozen slides and mesmerizing tunnels. Tickets are $31.99 for adults and $22.99 for children, starting on Friday, Nov. 10.

The man known as “The Machine” is bringing his “Tops Off” world tour to Music City Friday, Nov. 17. Kreischer is fresh off his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, which took him and other talented comedians to multiple open-air venues, including a stop at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Tickets are still available online through Ticketmaster for those looking to see the man, the myth, “The Machine!”

One of the world’s most celebrated guitarists in rock history is bringing a stripped-down acoustic experience to the Mother Church Wednesday, Nov. 22. Tickets are still available online here.

Kick off the holiday season at the Grand Ole Opry with the Opry’s Country Christmas Show starting Sunday, Nov. 26, with more performances at the end of that week and into December. Performances from Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Charlie McCoy, Jon Pardi, Riders in the Sky and more are to be announced later! Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online here.

Get ready to rumble at Bridgestone Arena as WWE’s Monday Night RAW comes to Nashville Nov. 27! See your favorite WWE superstars, including American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Franklin” Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damion Priest and Finn Balor and many more. Tickets start at $20 and are available through Ticketmaster.