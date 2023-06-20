NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second half of the year will kick off next week, bringing with it the annual fireworks show for Independence Day, concerts, comedy shows and more. Here are some of the many events happening in Music City in July.

Kid Rock – July 1 & 8 The Michigan native announced he was bringing his “No Snowflakes” tour to Music City on Saturday, July 1, with Travis Tritt. He quickly added a second show the following week once the July 1 show sold out.

The pop-rock band will hit the stage at Bridgestone Arena Monday, July 3. They will be joined by hometown singer-songwriter Ben Rector.

Celebrate Independence Day with Brad Paisley, Ben Rector, The War and Treaty, Langhorne Slim, Tiera Kennedy and many more during the free Let Freedom Sing! Music City event in downtown Nashville. The annual event will feature the largest fireworks show in the country, with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.



From the silver screen to the comedy club stage, Jason “Jay” Mewes will headline Zanies Comedy Club on Thursday, July 6.

The comedian and host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will make a stop at the Grand Ole Opry House on his brand new comedy tour Monday, July 10.

Classic rock band Foreigner announced their final tour ever will include a Nashville stop on Tuesday, July 11, at Ascend Amphitheater

Superstar Beyoncé announced she would bring “The Renaissance Tour” to Music City on Saturday, July 15, at Nissan Stadium.

The “Letting It Go Show” tour will hit 25 cities, including Nashville on Thursday, July 20. They will be at Ascend Amphitheater.

Comedian Dustin Nickerson will headline Zanies Comedy Club on Friday, July 21.

In celebration of the band’s forthcoming third studio album, “Starcatcher,” the band will embark on the “Starcatcher” World Tour beginning Monday, July 24, at Bridgestone Arena.

Closing out the month in concerts is Jimmy Eat World. The 1990s rock phenom and indie favorite Manchester Orchestra are teaming up on a co-headlining tour that will stop at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, July 28.