NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From fall festivals to Halloween, Nashville has plenty of events this month to attend. Here are some of the big events happening in October in Nashville.

When: Oct. 3, Ryman Auditorium (116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville, TN 37219)

In support of her new album, Janelle Monae is bringing her “The Age of Pleasure” tour to Ryman Auditorium at the beginning of the month.

When: Oct. 5 – 8, Bicentennial Mall (600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243)

The longest-running southeast party in Nashville returns to the Germantown neighborhood the first weekend of October. Enjoy multiple draft beer stations featuring authentic German brews imported straight from Munich, plenty of delicious German food from dozens of restaurants and vendors, arts and crafts vendors, live German music, the traditional Dachshund Derby and the second-largest 5K race and run in Tennessee.

General admission is free, though VIP tickets are available online.

When: Oct. 9, Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203)

The Jonas Brothers will bring their newest tour to Nashville this month, playing hits from five studio albums. Tickets are still available online through Ticketmaster here.

When: Oct. 12, Nashville Zoo at Grassmere (3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211)

This adults-only event takes place from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Nashville Zoo. Guests can enjoy unlimited BOOze samples, trick-or-treating, live music, special animal encounters, and costume contests. Tickets are $80 for general admission. Zoo members receive a $5 per ticket discount through Oct. 5). Designated driver tickets are $45.

When: Oct. 13 – 15, Centennial Park (2500 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203)

The 45th annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair will take over the grounds of Centennial Park the second weekend of October. Shop one-of-a-kind, finely crafted artwork directly from juried, award-winning artists and craftworks from local vendors. Hosted by Tennessee Craft. General admission is free, though donations to Tennessee Craft are appreciated to help keep the fair free and accessible to all.

When: Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15 at 2 p.m., Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville, TN 37201-2031

Watch the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” with the score performed live by the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yanez. Tickets range from $41 to $104.

When: Oct. 13 – 29, Nashville Zoo (3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211)

The annual Boo at the Zoo will take place Oct. 13 through Oct. 29 from 5 – 9 p.m. Each night will feature 10 different trick-or-treat stations for children aged 2-12, visits with costumed characters in the Unseen New World Plaza, free rides on the Scary-Go-Round carousel, special animal shows hourly and plenty of magical lit scenes and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Ticket

When: Oct. 23, Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203)

Rock legends KISS announced “The End of the Road” Tour will include a stop in Music City for their final run of live shows.

When: Oct. 23 – 24, Ryman Auditorium (116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville, TN 372109)

In support of her new album, “Gag Order,” Kesha is bringing her new tour to Nashville later in October. She will take the stage at Ryman Auditorium for two nights. Tickets are available through Axs.