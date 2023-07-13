NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than half of all offenses reported at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) last year were drug or weapon violations, according to a report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The data stems from the TBI’s annual “Crime in Tennessee” report, which was released earlier this week. The report details over 54 specific crimes based on data from hundreds of law enforcement agencies throughout Tennessee.

All law enforcement agencies and colleges are required to submit monthly crime statistics to the TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Statewide, there was a double-digit decrease in murder, rape and kidnapping from 2021 to 2022.

(WKRN photo)

The 2022 crime trends also included a sharp decrease in DUI arrests. However, the number of identity theft, extortion, and blackmail victims was on the rise last year. At Tennessee’s airports, assault, theft, and drug and weapon violations made up most of the reports.

With millions of passengers boarding planes in 2022, the Nashville Airport had the largest number of drug and weapons violations of any airport in the state. In total, police responded to 369 drug and weapon offenses — 211 of which were weapon law violations.

The other 125 were drug violations and 33 were drug equipment violations. That’s 94 more drug and weapon offenses than were reported at the airport in 2021, and a more than 400% increase from the 73 drug and weapon offenses reported in 2020.

Airport police also responded to 136 thefts and 30 reports of fraud last year, representing a more than 97% increase in thefts since 2021. According to the TBI’s report, motor vehicle theft and theft from the building were some of the most common reports.

Also of note is the 31 simple assaults reported at the airport last year, 15 reports of disorderly conduct, 33 reports of drunkenness and nine DUI arrests. In total, there were 648 offenses reported at the Nashville Airport in 2022.

While the Memphis International Airport had fewer drug and weapon violations, airport police investigated more crimes last year, with a total of 901 offenses reported. Various thefts made up 72% of the reports at the Memphis Airport, including 185 motor vehicle thefts.

To view the TBI’s full report, click here.