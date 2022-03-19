NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville teen, who Metro police believe is responsible for a drug-related fatal shooting, surrendered to authorities late Friday night.

According to Metro police, Adrian Cameron II, 17, surrendered to police late Friday night at the Juvenile Detention Center in North Nashville after he was sought by authorities for six months in the fatal shooting that left a 50-year-old man dead.

Officers say the teen was wanted for the shooting death of 50-year-old Josh Evans, which occurred in September of 2021. Evans’ body was recovered from the Cumberland River on September 13 of 2021.

According to Metro police, the 17-year-old is believed to have been selling narcotics for his father out of an apartment when he and 50-year-old James Evans got into an altercation. Officers say during the altercation the teen shot Evans and then fled the scene.

In September of 2021, Cameron’s father was fatally shot after firing on MNPD SWAT at a Days Inn on Percy Preist Drive.

Cameron’s charges have not been released at this time. No other information was immediately released.