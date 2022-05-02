NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On the run for more than a month, a Nashville teenager accused of murder is now behind bars in another state.

Metro Nashville Police Department said Rodney Catchings was arrested in St. Louis Monday.

The 19-year-old is accused of shooting Steven Goodwin, 35, outside of Citizen Plaza State Office Building on March 9.

Originally Catchings was wanted for questioning, but detectives later identified him as a suspect in the murder.

Investigators said Godwin and Catchings walked together from the WeGo bus station to the courtyard outside the state office building. The two got into a fight, resulting in Godwin being shot multiple times. Godwin’s body was found the next morning.

Catchings faces a criminal homicide charge in Nashville.

He will be extradited sometime in the near future.