NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Lavelle Newsome is accused of shooting Dominique Pirtle.

News 2 first reported the incident Friday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Elizabeth Jordan Street and Indiana Avenue.

At that time police said the victim had been shot four times and taken to the hospital. Pirtle died at the hospital.

Police said he turned himself in Saturday morning.

Detectives recovered a pistol they believe was used in the shooting inside a bedroom at a home on Indiana Avenue Saturday as well.

According to police, the two had arrived at that area in the same car. Pirtle had gotten out to help someone else with a flat tire, when shots were fired.

Police said the shooting was caught on surveillance video. Newsome then ran to a home to change clothes, and his mother allegedly drove him away from the area.

Meanwhile, police are looking for Sharon Newsome, his mother, who is accused with accessory after the fact.

Sharon Newsome (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Newsome has been charged with criminal homicide in Juvenile Court.

Lavell Newsome (Metro Nashville Police Department)