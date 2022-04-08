NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the latest data, robberies in Metro Nashville are up compared to this time last year. Within the first four months, there have been 362 commercial and residential robberies, compared to the 320 police responded to the first four months of 2021.

“Stole the cash register, and then Josh’s room, went through everything, closet, toolbox, broke open his toolbox, took machines, and I didn’t see him go in my room but that’s what he did, but I have a different camera system so he immediately unplugged mine,” said Karen Jarreau, a tattoo artist at Avenging Art Tattoo.

Avenging Art Tattoo is the latest victim of theft. Late Thursday night, someone broke into the business with a flashlight in hand. The person goes through the store before taking off with the cash register and tattoo equipment.

“Could this be real? Really? I mean it’s just… there’s no words. I mean, our privacy was violated,” explained Jarreau. “They were all rummaged through, like our toolboxes, looking for whatever they were looking for.”

For years, Avenging Art Tattoo has been located on Thompson Lane, but never have they been broken into. Jarreau told News 2, that the theft hits especially hard when it happens to a family-owned business.

“You have that thought of no it didn’t happen to me, you see this stuff on TV, on the news, but it’s a feeling I can’t explain,” said Jarreau.

MMPD stats show South Nashville, Hermitage and Midtown Hills are some of the hardest-hit areas when it comes to robberies.

After the latest break-in, Avenging Art Tattoo is using new security measures to help prevent it in the future.

“We are getting an alarm system, we already started putting different lights outside anyway. So, we are going to beef up all that,” explained Jarreau.

The shop is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department.