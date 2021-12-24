NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville Target employee was charged Thursday with theft after police said he stole nearly $3,000 worth of store items.

According to a warrant, Bryan Carrasco Vasquez, 18, worked at Target located at 26 White Bridge Rd. and stole from the store on two separate occasions.

Officers said on Dec. 16, he took an Apple Watch and an iPad. Then four days later, on Dec. 20, Carrasco Vasquez took an iPad Pro, iPad Mini, PlayStation 5 console, and PlayStation 5 game.

An affidavit said Carrasco Vasquez admitted to police that on both occasions he took the items and hid them in a bathroom trash can.

In total, authorities said, he stole $2,910 worth of items from the store.