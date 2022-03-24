NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 35-year-old man was taken into custody by Metro Nashville Police early Thursday morning and charged with vehicular homicide.

On Jan. 21 around 8:34 p.m., police said Michael Crockett was driving near Elm Hill pike and Atrium Way when he saw Kathryn Stewart, 37, in the road. Officers said Crockett started to slow down, but Crockett told police he then “pressed the gas a little” and she just stood there, then he struck and killed Stewart with his Dodge R25 pickup truck.

Police said after the crash Crockett fled the scene but later returned to tell officers that he was the driver involved.

A warrant said Stewart was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police said Crockett’s blood-alcohol level at the time was 0.147.

Crockett was originally charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was charged Thursday morning with vehicular homicide.