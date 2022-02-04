NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested and charged Thursday night with attempted murder from a case that happened back in 2019.

According to police, on Dec. 24, 2019, authorities responded to a shooting on Crouch Drive and found the victim lying in his family’s home after being shot several times. The victim reportedly told authorities he was getting gas for his dirt bike when a silver Altima with a black bumper pulled up to him. The victim told officials he recognized the driver as his friend, Martel Lang, 40.

Martel Lang (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant reported Lang said to the victim, “I heard you’ve been talking about me” before he pulled out a black handgun and fired two rounds in the victim’s direction. The victim allegedly felt the bullets go past his head and tried to run, but Lang fired several more shots striking the victim five times before he drove off.

Police said the victim then got on his dirt bike and drove home where his family called 911. The victim was then taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and went into emergency surgery for sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police were provided with a first name, physical description, and family member’s address to locate Lang. The victim’s father allegedly also told police Lang was the shooter. The victim later positively identified Lang in a photo lineup.

Thursday night, Lang as charged with attempted criminal homicide is being held on a $500,000 bond.