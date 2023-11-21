NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last weekend marked a grim milestone for Nashville as more than 100 lives have now been lost through shootings and other types of violence.

As of Saturday, Nov. 18, preliminary reports indicate there have been 100 homicides in the metropolitan area. One more was reported on Sunday, Nov. 19, bringing the total to 101 homicides so far this year.

The most recent case involved a 19-year-old who died after an unknown person reportedly fired several rounds into his bedroom from the breezeway of an apartment complex on Oakwell Farms Lane in Hermitage.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the teen was hit multiple times. Another person at the apartment complex, a 35-year-old woman, was also injured by the gunfire, but reportedly survived.

A man was reportedly shot at a recording studio Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Photo: WKRN)

Just one day earlier, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex about 19 miles away on Dellway Villa Road. Another man surrendered last week after police said he shot and killed a 36-year-old inside a recording studio on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

In total, preliminary data prepared by the MNPD Crime Analysis Section shows there have been nine homicides reported in just the last four weeks. However, the data only extends to Nov. 18.

The unit’s weekly report provides data on all part one offenses such as homicide, rape and robbery. Although the data is reviewed by the MNPD for accuracy and completeness, it is important to note that the report does not reflect official counts.

Compared to this time last year, the homicide rate has neither increased nor decreased. Preliminary data shows there were also 100 homicides reported by Nov. 18, 2022. However, it is still a large jump when looking at previous years.

The number of homicides reported so far this year is up 177.8% compared to just a decade ago in 2013; and up 35.1% compared to five years ago in 2018 when there were 74 homicides reported in Nashville and Davidson County by Nov. 18.

According to MNPD’s crime stats, 2017 was the first time Nashville had seen over 100 homicides in almost two decades. The yearly total of homicides didn’t surpass 100 again until 2020 but the numbers have been over 100 ever since.

One of the areas with the largest increases has been the Midtown Hills precinct, where unofficial reports show there has been a 100% rise in homicides compared to this time last year. So far this year, there have been 12 homicides reported in the area.

However, part of that rise can be attributed to a deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School in March, which claimed the lives of three students and three staff members. The next largest rise in homicides has been in the police department’s North precinct.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to preliminary data, there has been a 31.3% rise in homicides in North Nashville this year, with 21 homicides reported by Nov. 18. All but two of the police department’s eight precincts listed in the report have responded to at least 10 or more homicides so far this year.

The majority of reported victims have been in the 18 to 34 age range. However, as of Nov. 18, 2023, three victims have been 65 years or older and five have been 12 years or younger.

Compared to 2022, there were far more homicides reported in January and October this year. The homicide rate was higher this year, until it began leveling out with last year’s numbers in July and is now about the same.

The rate of violent offenses reported in Nashville and Davidson County is also about the same as last year, with only a slight 1.1% decrease from this time last year.

Overall, preliminary reports indicate that part one offenses, which also includes aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft, have increased about 9.1%. A total of 35,587 part one offenses have been reported in the area as of Nov. 18.