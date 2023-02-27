NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville teens were arrested Monday for posting threats on social media.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Nashville Prep Middle School students were taken into custody after making the threats on Thursday.

Police say the eighth graders confessed to posting threats of a mass shooting on Instagram in order to get out of school on Friday.

Both students are now facing charges of making a threat of mass violence at a school and a false report of an emergency.

Following these arrests, MNPD reaffirmed its stance of prosecuting those responsible for threats to special events, schools and businesses.