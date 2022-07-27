NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now up over $1 billion since no one won Tuesday night’s drawing.

We all have dreams of what we would do with the money, and now, a strip club in Nashville is sharing its plans.

The people behind Deja Vu say they bought $5,000 in tickets.

If any of those are winners, they say they’ll donate the money to Nashville’s public schools, the public works department, and help build affordable housing.

The next drawing is Friday night.

The cash option is worth more than $600 million.