NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and teachers dead, a Nashville-based data startup and a nonprofit that tracks school shootings launched data graphics to raise awareness about gun violence on campuses.

The K-12 School Shooting Database has compiled school shooting data from 1970 to 2023.

Juice Analytics placed the data, which would normally take hours to sort through, into easy-to-understand, interactive graphics to raise awareness about the growing gun violence problem in American schools.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“It was shocking and jarring and very sobering for us to see just how pervasive this issue is, and we want people to actually be able to look into it themselves,” Patrick Weaver, Juice Analytics’ marketing and public relations manager said.

Weaver told News 2, thanks to the graphics which make the data easier to follow, more people are able to fully understand the problem’s prevalence.

According to the data compiled by David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, shooting incidents have increased from 20 in 1970, to 303 in 2022. So far in 2023, there have been 40 shooting incidents at schools, the data said.

In addition, the majority of shooting incidents have taken place outside in the school parking lot, while the majority of active shootings have taken place inside the classroom.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Nearly 50% of school shooters were students of the school, however, almost 22% had no relation to the school.

Tennessee has had shooting incidents on school campuses every year since at least 2013, according to Riedman’s data, and each event received different levels of media attention.

“I hope that [the data] allows people to understand that the sensationalized mass shootings that we see in America are not the only ones that are occurring,” Weaver said.

However, the ultimate goal of releasing the data in the interactive graphic format is to make it easy to understand, so more people are aware of the growing problem.

“More transparency into the data and getting that data in front of people so they can actually see what it looks like and they can have it in a digestible and understandable way will help lead them to move the needle on the actions needed to solve this violence that we’re experiencing in American schools today,” Weaver said.

In a statement to News 2, Riedman wrote:

“Juicebox shows insights that would take hours of sorting through a spreadsheet to find and makes this accessible to any users. This has very important practical applications. Since Parkland in 2018, billions of dollars have been spent on school security. Using Juicebox to sort for just the last 5 years, 673 shootings happened outside of the building, most frequently in parking lots or in front of the school. Only 35 of 132 (26%) shootings inside the school were in classrooms. As we invest more money into securing classrooms, gun violence is just moving to other parts of the campus.”

To read the data, click here.