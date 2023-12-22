NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A panel of judges has put a temporary stop to legislation that would replace several members of the Nashville Sports Authority next year as a lawsuit arguing that the act would be unconstitutional continues to move through court.

The legislation would have changed the Nashville Sports Authority’s structure by vacating the current 13-member board of directors on Jan. 1, 2024, and reappointing seven people who were members of the board as of June 30.

In addition, the statute would have removed the power of the mayor and the Metro Council to appoint and confirm the remaining six directors, instead giving that appointment power to state officials.

After the Tennessee General Assembly passed the legislation in April 2021, the Metro Department of Law filed a lawsuit against the state, arguing that the act violated several provisions of the Tennessee Constitution.

“Since its creation in 1995, the Sports Authority’s board members—Nashvillians appointed by the mayor of Nashville—have guided the incredible growth of our city’s professional and amateur sports and recreational activities. Their able oversight is evident at every stadium, arena, and ballpark event we all enjoy,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a statement shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the court issued an order temporarily blocking the legislation from taking effect, stating that there would be “an infringement of Metro’s constitutionally protected interest in control over its local affairs” and “irreparable harm” if the injunction was not issued.

In an emailed statement, Wally Dietz, Metro Nashville’s director of law, called the ruling a “clear victory,” and said it “protects the constitutional rights of all local governments against overreach by the State.”

“Four different three-judge panels — with judges from across Tennessee — have all ruled unanimously that the legislature violated the Tennessee Constitution four different times when it passed legislation that targeted only Metropolitan Nashville,” Dietz continued. “We do not enjoy suing the State. But we remain ready to protect the rights of Metropolitan Nashville and the people who live here in the hope that 2024 results in an improved relationship between the State and Metro Nashville.”