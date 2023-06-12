NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Sounds will wear specially designed uniforms during Thursday’s game to honor the lives that were lost in The Covenant School shooting.

On Thursday, June 15, the Nashville Sounds will swap their regular uniforms for a navy blue jersey with the phrase “Covenant Strong” on the side of a sleeve inside a heart.

Inside the heart, are the names of the six victims – Mike Hill, 61; Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney, all aged 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Katherine Koonce, 60 – who were all shot and killed in the Covenant School shooting on March 27.

The jerseys will be available for auction until June 22. All proceeds will go toward the Covenant School shooting victim’s families and VictimsFirst, an organization dedicated to helping victims of mass casualty crimes.

Nashville Sounds will wear the jerseys during a game against the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday, June 15, at First Horizon Park.

To view the jersey, or place a bid, click here.