NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two hometown “teams” are joining forces to find “all-stars” to save local lives at two upcoming blood drives.

The Nashville Sounds is teaming up with Blood Assurance Wednesday and Thursday for two special game day blood drives. The drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in front of the First Horizon Park main entrance at 19 Junior Gilliam Way.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Each blood donor will receive to complimentary tickets to that evening’s Sounds game against the Columbus Clippers, according to Blood Assurance.

This is the third consecutive year that Blood Assurance and the baseball club are collaborating on the lifesaving initiative.

“Blood Assurance is thrilled to once again team up with the Sounds,” said Jerry Antoine, regional director of operations for Blood Assurance. “We appreciate the front office’s willingness and concern to address the vital need for blood donations in Nashville.”

Potential blood donors are encouraged to schedule the gameday appointment online HERE, but walk-ins will be accepted both days.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids—avoiding caffeine—and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.