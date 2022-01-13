NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville business owner is in custody following a raid by Metro police Thursday afternoon.

The operation was carried out at the Smoke Depot on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Police say the MNPD Fraud/Pawn Unit had been investigating the location since November. They allege the owner knowingly purchased approximately $7,300 in stolen cigarettes, alcohol and other household goods.

The owner was allegedly “fencing” these items, meaning he bought them with intent to resell them for profit.

There is no word yet on the specific charges the owner is facing.