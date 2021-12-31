NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second person has been charged after a shootout on Sunday in an area north of Nashville involving a woman and her daughter’s boyfriend.

According to police, it happened on Sennadale Lane Sunday afternoon. A warrant said police responded to a shots fired call and found a gun sitting on the truck of a car that belonged to Bonita Swafford, 47.

The warrant said Bonita Swafford was arguing with her daughter’s boyfriend, Thomas Booker, 34, and he headbutted her. Swafford allegedly told police she then grabbed her gun and admitted to firing five shots into the back of her daughter’s car that Booker took off in.

Authorities said Booker then pulled out of the driveway, stopped, and returned fire at her from the street.

Police stated they found shell casings in both the driveway and the area where Booked allegedly fired shots from.

The daughter also confirmed the shootout to police and stated that she wanted to prosecute for vandalism for the damage to her vehicle from the shootout.

Booker was charged with aggravated assault.