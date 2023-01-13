MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.

Karl Terry, 30, was arrested in Memphis Friday during a court proceeding. The arrest was carried out by Shelby County authorities at the request of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Terry is suspected of shooting a woman in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway.

The gunman allegedly fired a gun into a car with two women inside following an argument at a Demonbreun Street bar.

The 22-year-old victim was hit in the upper back, but her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Following the investigation, police discovered the two women got into an argument with Terry inside the bar, and it continued outside.

Terry is alleged to have followed the women in his vehicle. He then rolled down his window while at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway, shouted at the women and fired a single shot.

The 30-year-old is now facing charges for aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, kidnapping and vandalism.

Police say Terry has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago in his criminal history.