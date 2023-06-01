Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats through the end of the month, the shelter announced. (MACC Photos)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In an effort to help more pets find their adoptive homes, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) waived adoption fees during the second half of May. Staff attempted to off-set the number of shelter pets, however, the special yielded minimal progress.

MACC staff confirmed that only a small number of pets have been adopted over the last few weeks, despite waiving fees. As of May 18, there were 89 dogs and 19 cats available. On Thursday, officials confirmed there are still 83 dogs and four cats waiting to find their forever homes.

“While we’re really happy about all the families we’ve created through adoption as more animals keep coming in, that’s more animals that we’re going to find a good home for,” said Matthew Peters, the director of communications for Metro Public Health. “We have a lot of good relationships with our rescue groups here in our community, and we’ve been leaning on them. The problem is a lot of them are seeing the same thing we are.”

The summer months are statistically higher when it comes to increased rates of surrenders and strays entering shelters across the country.

If you’re interested in helping, adoption isn’t the only way to support MACC as staff work to clear the shelter.

Foster families for adoptable pets are also needed. MACC encourages everyone to consider caring for a foster pet in their home. MACC will provide food, equipment, medication and support any foster volunteers would need to house a pet.

“In foster care, we have 52 cats that will soon be available for adoption. We’re in the height of kitten season, so we’re seeing a lot of kittens come in. We have a great network of volunteers that take care of them until they are big enough so that we can find a good home for them,” said Peters.

Knowledge and advice would also be provided to the foster volunteer through the MACC foster coordinator. The pet would stay with the volunteer until an adoptive family comes forward, transferring the pet into the care of its new family.

“Right now, we’re going to need that the most. Summertime, we always do see an uptick in intakes. That’s nothing new; that’s fairly common in the summertime. Unfortunately, the rate that we’re finding homes for animals in need is slower than the rate that they’re coming in,” said Peters.

Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, rabies license, initial core vaccines and parasite treatments. To adopt a pet from foster care, email foster.macc@nashville.gov.